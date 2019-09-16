Clarksville named ‘best place to live’ in the country

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville has been named by Money.com as the number one best place to live in the country.

Money surveyed cities with populations of more than 50,000 people while those with more than 300,000 residents were divided into neighborhoods. Overall, 1,796 cities were considered.

Factors in determining the list included cost-of-living, education, job market, commute time, diversity, housing.

“It’s clear the word is out about Clarksville,” Mayor Joe Pitts told Money. “This great honor from Money magazine reinforces what we’ve known about our community for a long time. Clarksville is a great place to buy a home, get a job, start a business and send your children to top-rated schools.”

Clarksville scored high for its beauty, small-town charm and friendly downtown full of locally-owned businesses.

