Clarksville-Montgomery County School System athletic practices begin July 6

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Athletic practices at the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System will begin again July 6.

The organization made the announcement on their Facebook page Wednesday.

In-person practices will begin on July 6 for the high school and on July 13 for the middle school. The practices will be limited and will implement new modifications and protocols to keep students, employees, and the community safe.

Some of the modifications and protocols in the plan include:

Required parent/guardian consent for students to participate

Daily temperature checks and COVID-19 symptom evaluations for students and employees

Social distancing guidelines

Limiting groups to no more than 10 people at a time (including both coaches and athletes)

Members of workout groups will remain the same each day to aid in contact tracing

Staggered work out times

Students and employees must bring their own water bottles

Increased equipment and facility sanitization and personal hygiene expectations

– no spectators

Athletic directors and coaches at each school will be responsible for following this plan. Coaches will be sharing more information with their student-athletes over the next few days.

