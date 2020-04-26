Clarksville Mexican restaurant will not reopen on Monday

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) – “They usually call, ‘Hey can I get burrito rice and beans and then five margaritas… okay yeah no problem,'” said Guacamole’s restaurant owner Javier Nunez.

Guacamole’s has been selling a lot of margaritas during quarantine, something that’s helped them stay afloat after closing down the restaurant a month ago.

“First couple days, we were like how’s this gonna work? Couple days, it started picking up, people started seeing we deliver margaritas,” Nunez said, “People love Mexican food and margaritas… one day we just started getting bunch of calls bunch of calls, I even had to get four lines…”

Come Monday, Guacamole’s will be sticking to takeout and deliveries.

“You can see my dad is in the kitchen right now, that’s my mom, that’s my brother, my wife’s not here, that’s one of my workers… we really think about things because we start opening up, you know,people touching silverware menus, salt shakers, everywhere…” Nunez said.

While they are taking a hit in sales and employees are getting less hours, Nunez says he’d rather get calls for five margaritas then calls that his staff and customers are in the hospital.

“I don’t want to to get a call…. you know so and so worker is not coming because he’s sick, or my brothers in the hospital.. or one of our customers… so I think it’s too soon maybe wait a few weeks,” Nunez said.

He adds that he understand that many businesses are truly struggling and that they’ll have to make decisions that are best for them.

“If that’s something if they decide to open, I’m not against it,” he said, “We’re hanging in there, we’re doing okay, and just trying to worry about our workers and employees, and our customers.”

Phase one allows restaurants to reopen at half capacity Monday and all employees must wear proper protective gear. Bars can only open to serve food.

