Clarksville market moves back to Public Square

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville officials said their popular Downtown Market is returning to its usual location.

For the last three weeks, it has been at a temporary site in McGregor Park. Now, officials said it will return to its home in Public Square on Saturday, June 6.

Farm and artisan vendors and several food trucks will be there.

“McGregor Park North Extension was a wonderful temporary location for us,” said Trey Stroud, Market Manager for Clarksville Parks & Recreation. “But, we are just as eager to return to normal as the rest of the City, and seeing the Clarksville Downtown Market back in Public Square is a great step toward that.”

The following safety guidelines and restrictions will still be in effect:

The market is open with reduced hours of 8-11 a.m.

Only one entrance, at the corner of Franklin Street and Public Square, will be available, but there will be multiple exits.

Staff will be on-site to limit the number of patrons in the market. Only 250 patrons will be allowed inside at one time.

Vendors will be required to wear a cloth face cover, and patrons are strongly encouraged to wear them.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place.



“This pandemic has been hard on all small businesses, but especially those that rely on their customers at the market each year,” Stroud said. “We hope to see tremendous support for these businesses at the market moving forward.”

The market opens at 8 a.m. every Saturday through Sept. 26.

