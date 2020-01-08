Clarksville man who shot at police officers pleads guilty to Federal firearms charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials at the United States Attorney’s Office say that a Clarksville man who shot at police officers is pleading guilty to a Federal firearms charge.

They say 22-year-old Elique Camacho plead guilty on Tuesday in U.S. District Court to possessing a firearm after being convicted of a crime of domestic violence.

Camacho was indicted in July 2018, after an incident on June 24, 2018, where Clarksville police officers were called to the scene of a domestic assault and upon arrival, Camacho was attempting to leave the scene.

When officers approached his vehicle, Camacho drove toward them and hit one of the officers with his vehicle and fled. As Clarksville officers pursued Camacho, he fired several rounds at the officers from his vehicle.

One of the officers rammed and disabled Camacho’s vehicle, after which, he fled on foot and hid in a wooded area overnight, before being arrested the following day at a friend’s house. At the time of his arrest, Camacho was in possession of a 9mm handgun.

Camacho had previously been convicted of domestic assault in January 2017 and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The plea agreement calls for Camacho to receive a sentence of 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 18, 2020.