Clarksville man sought on several charges, including assault of first responder

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted on several charges.

According to a release from police, 20-year-old Antonio Hollingsworth was in the process of being arrested on Monday around 12:50 p.m. for a violation of probation warrant out of Circuit Court. Police say while officers were attempting to get Hollingsworth out of the vehicle, he began to drive off with officers halfway inside the car. One of the officers received minor injuries and did not require medical care.

An aggravated assault warrant was taken out against Hollingsworth. He was last seen in a new model, maroon, Ford Fusion with tinted windows and temporary tags.

Hollingworth’s original charges were for Aggravated Burglary and Evading Arrest.

If you see him, call 911 immediately and wait for an officer. Do not attempt to approach Hollingsworth. You can also call the Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at

P3tips.com/591.

No other information was immediately released.