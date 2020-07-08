Clarksville man out on parole arrested for several business burglaries

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Clarksville man was arrested for several burglaries, according to police.

Clarksville police said 56-year-old Aaron Wilson, of Clarksville, is responsible for multiple commercial burglaries around the Ft. Campbell Blvd and Tiny Town Road areas. The crimes occurred between May 23 and July 7, 2020.

Detectives said the burglaries were similar and police believed they were all connected.

Surveillance video from the scene showed Wilson, who was on parole for burglary at the time.

Police contacted Wilson’s parole officer with this information. The officer and police then went to Wilson’s home and conducted a search.

Police found items in Wilson’s home that had been taken from some of the businesses during the burglaries.

Wilson was then arrested and charged with three counts of burglary.

He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail on a $75,000 dollar bond.

This is still an ongoing investigation and more charges are possible.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.