Clarksville man gets in car with strangers, helps woman who claimed she was kidnapped

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Clarksville man accepted a ride from strangers after he got a flat tire on I-24… and ended up having to call the police. The driver had allegedly taken a woman against her will… and had held her hostage for more than 200 miles.

Jauan Clay-Cartagena got into Kyle Gosnell’s car when he and a female passenger from Illinois pulled over to help him with his flat tire.

“Took me to the tire shop, got my new tire — and as I was on my way back, he was talking about taking a road trip to Florida, and I noticed the woman’s attitude changed when he had said that, and so when he was talking about going to Florida, she brought up a story about how she crashed a car in Vegas.

Cartagena said the woman handed him her phone and pretended to show him a picture of the car. Instead, she had typed out a text asking for help.

“They had gotten on the road, and he got on the interstate and he just didn’t stop. Once she asked him where were they going, he had got violent, and threw her ID out the window and told her if she tried to run or anything, he was going to harm her,” explained Cartagena.

The woman claimed she met Gosnell through her cousin and they were just supposed to hang out…but that was 200 miles ago.

“At that point, I just wanted to get out the car. I didn’t want to get back on the interstate because I felt if I got back on the interstate and he passed my car up, what was I gonna do?”

The woman said he quickly asked to use the bathroom at the Dollar General they were passing just before the interstate.

“So… when I went in here, that’s when I notified the police and they handled the situation,” said Cartagena.

Police arrested Gosnell and charged him with “false imprisonment” because the circumstances did not meet kidnapping, according to police.

And Cartagena has some words of wisdom for anyone having traveling troubles.

“I would say if somebody pulls over, don’t accept the offer — you can’t really say what you could’ve done or done wrong or right, I just I’m glad it played out the way it did,” said Cartagena.



Police said they’re still investigating and Gosnell is in the Montgomery County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

No other information was immediately released and this is a developing story.