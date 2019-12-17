Clarksville man dies in Logan County crash

LOGAN COUNTY, KY. (WKRN)– Logan County Sheriff’s Department officials say that a Clarksville man is dead after a crash in Logan County.

It happened on Monday on US 79 South and Clarksville Road.

Police say 39-year old Demetrius Robinson was driving a white waste management truck when he veered off the road, into a concrete culvert and overturned several times.

Robinson died at the scene.

Authorities are still looking into what caused the crash.

