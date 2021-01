CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Clarksville man died in a wreck on I-24 Wednesday morning, according to our news partners at ClarksvilleNow.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says it happened around 9:30 a.m. near mile marker 10 in the eastbound lanes.

31-year-old Devin M. Sproles, of Clarksville, rear-ended a stopped 2020 Freightliner vehicle according to a report from THP.

Sproles died at the scene.