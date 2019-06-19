Clarksville man charged with reckless endangerment in accidental shooting

A Clarksville man is facing charges after he accidentally shot another man when his gun reportedly misfired.

According to officials, officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Caldwell Lane in Clarksville around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers found a 20-year-old man outside the home with a gunshot wound to the upper right chest area.

Officials said the victim was alert and responsive while being transported to a Nashville hospital by ambulance.

Investigators determined that another man on the scene, 47-year-old Dwight Seay, accidentally fired his gun as the victim was walking outside.

Seay is charged with reckless endangerment. His bond is set at $10,000.