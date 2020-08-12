Clarksville LG plant produces 1 millionth washing machine

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The LG Electronics home appliance manufacturing plant in Clarksville produced its 1 millionth washing machine.

Staff are celebrating this milestone as a tribute to the hundreds of men and women producing LG’s washers in the United States.

“In addition to commemorating LG’s top-rated washing machines for American consumers, this milestone highlights LG’s proud role as a strong contributor to the local economy and leading employer in America,” LG Electronics North America CEO Thomas Yoon said. 

The millionth washer is a new Energy Star certified front-load model with smart features.

Since the factory opened, the company has worked on speeding up production of their washing machines. According to a leading U.S. consumer magazine, front and top-load washers are ranked number one.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories