Clarksville LG plant produces 1 millionth washing machine

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The LG Electronics home appliance manufacturing plant in Clarksville produced its 1 millionth washing machine.

Staff are celebrating this milestone as a tribute to the hundreds of men and women producing LG’s washers in the United States.

“In addition to commemorating LG’s top-rated washing machines for American consumers, this milestone highlights LG’s proud role as a strong contributor to the local economy and leading employer in America,” LG Electronics North America CEO Thomas Yoon said.

The millionth washer is a new Energy Star certified front-load model with smart features.

Since the factory opened, the company has worked on speeding up production of their washing machines. According to a leading U.S. consumer magazine, front and top-load washers are ranked number one.