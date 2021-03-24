Clarksville homeowners brace for another round of storms and flood waters

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As strong storms and flood waters threaten Clarksville yet again, homeowners who live along the river are bracing themselves for yet another bout of storm damage.

“There’s so many subdivisions up river and the water drains in so quickly into the river — it rises rapidly,” said Robert Sigler, who has lived on Broadripple Drive since 2005.

The last big rain in Clarksville, which was around the first of March, left flood waters at least six feet high. It ruined decks, swept away outdoor belongings, and filled basements.

“We lost our playground set. We lost bird feeders. We lost a portable fire pit and all of this stuff was up next to the house. It wasn’t there by the River,” said Sigler.

David Cardwell is still repairing damage to his home and fence, which is not covered by insurance.

“Gotta redo all the posts, pull the chain links tight,” said Cardwell, who has only lived in his home for about six months.

As storms are in the forecast for Thursday, Sigler and Cardwell say there isn’t much they can do to prepare, but they’ll be ready for whatever comes.

“Get a go bag, just in case we have to leave,” said Sigler. “The only thing I plan to do is move my lawnmower up to a friends house up the hill.”

“[I’m] not putting a bunch of stuff on the deck,” said Cardwell. “So, it’s just little stuff like that. You gotta hope for the best and wait and see what happens.