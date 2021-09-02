Clarksville family pleads for answers after man charged with vehicular homicide bonds out same day

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A family mourning the loss of their loved one killed in a crash at the hands of an impaired driver is pleading for answers.

The mother of Michelle “Shade” Lazu learned the man, who faces vehicular homicide charges, was booked and then bonded out of jail on the same day, according to records.

“It could have been anybody, but it wasn’t. It was Shade. It was Michelle Shade Lazu. She was the one taken that day,” her mother Ann Lazu cried.

The 28-year-old mother of four was killed March 15 at around 3:30 in the afternoon.

“She was gone. I was never going to hold her, kiss her.”

The mother was killed on the busy 41A bypass near Avondale Drive. Police say Dylan Grady was behind the wheel of the vehicle responsible for the five-car crash that claimed her life.

The heartbroken mother also learned that Grady was arrested in Davidson County around six months prior to the fatal crash for driving under the influence.

“It’s just messed up, it really is messed up. How did you still have your license… you know like six months later and then you take my baby. You took my baby; you took her from us,” she cried.

Grady was charged with vehicular homicide nearly six months later. Clarksville police say last weekend was the first time he was physically able to go to jail after being injured in the crash. Montgomery County records show that Grady was booked and then bonded out on the same day.

“I pray for him; I pray for his family because this isn’t easy on none of us. This ruined lives, not just one life, not one family, families,” stated Ann.

The tragedy left four children between the ages of one and 10 without a mother.

“She didn’t have very much time with her, it’s just not fair. It’s not,” she said, looking at Shade’s 4 year old daughter.

Today, her daughter and mother wear shirts in Shade’s memory.

“See how beautiful? Look at that smile! Like that alone being taken away from us is horrible, like just that smile will brighten you up you know?” she said.

Her voice also brightens the family’s day. Each child has a teddy bear with a recording of Shade’s voice, a reminder of those three most important words from their mom.

“I had this made so that they always see her saying ‘I love you’ to them, and they will never forget her voice.”

Today, the mother says she is praying her daughter is in a better place, but she wants justice.

In addition to vehicular homicide, Grady is facing charges of reckless driving, reckless endangerment, no proof of insurance and an open container violation.