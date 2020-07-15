Clarksville Driver Services Center closes temporarily due to ‘shortage of personnel’

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Driver Services Center will be closed until further notice.

The building is located in the 200 block of W. Dunbar Cave Road. A sign on the door said, “Due to circumstances beyond our control the Clarksville Drivers Center will be closed on Monday, July 13 and Tuesday, July 14 and reopen Wednesday, July 15.”

Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Director of Communications, Wesley Moster, said the center will not reopen Wednesday as expected.

The Clarksville Driver Services Center is closed due to a shortage of personnel due to health reasons. The Center will not reopen tomorrow (Wednesday) as originally planned. A reopening date will be announced when a date has been decided. Wesley Moster, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Director of Communications

Currently, it is unknown if this illness is COVID-19 related. No other information was immediately released.

