Clarksville dog reunites with family 9 years later

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A tiny fox terrier named Lucy is back home nine years after she went missing from a Clarksville yard.

Lucky hopped on a plane Thursday morning to reunite with her family in Pennsylvania.

She lived in Clarksville with her family back in 2011, which is when she went missing from their fenced- in yard.

Over the past nine years, her family has kept their eyes on social media and animal shelters in the area, even after they moved away from Tennessee.

Last Tuesday everything changed when her owner Alexis Regula got the call that Lucy had been found.

According to Clarksville Now, Montgomery County Animal Care and Control received a call about a dog on a porch in the Brentwood neighborhood off Ringold Road.

Lucy’s microchip revealed to the shelter she was 10 years old and had been missing for nine years.

The volunteer group Pilots N Paws were able to reunite Lucy with her family Thursday.

“Oh my gosh, it was amazing to have her back and to see her again, and she hasn’t really changed much,” Regula told Clarksville Now.