Clarksville convenience store robbed twice, police search for suspect

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating two robberies at a convenience store in Montgomery County, according to a release from Clarksville police.

Both robberies occurred in the 1700 block of Wilma Rudolph Blvd. The first happened on October 30 around 6:45 p.m. and the second on November 8 around 12:15 a.m.

Police believe the same person committed both crimes.

Surveillance video showed two separate citizens. One wearing a red, long-sleeve shirt and another wearing a white tank top. They have contact with the male suspect wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a red flannel shirt.

Police are looking to speak with each citizen in order to identify the suspect involved in these crimes.

Anyone with more information can contact Det. McClintock, 931-648-0656, ext. 5465, Tipsline 931-645-8477.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ



Don't Miss

Trending Stories