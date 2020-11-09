Clarksville convenience store robbed twice, police search for suspect

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating two robberies at a convenience store in Montgomery County, according to a release from Clarksville police.

Both robberies occurred in the 1700 block of Wilma Rudolph Blvd. The first happened on October 30 around 6:45 p.m. and the second on November 8 around 12:15 a.m.

Police believe the same person committed both crimes.

Surveillance video showed two separate citizens. One wearing a red, long-sleeve shirt and another wearing a white tank top. They have contact with the male suspect wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a red flannel shirt.

Police are looking to speak with each citizen in order to identify the suspect involved in these crimes.

Anyone with more information can contact Det. McClintock, 931-648-0656, ext. 5465, Tipsline 931-645-8477.