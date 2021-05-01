Clarksville community mourns loss of retired Deputy Chief Raimon Williams

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville community is mourning the loss of Retired Deputy Chief Raimon Williams.
According to a post on the Clarksville Fire Rescue page, Williams died Friday.
We send our condolences to the family, friends, fellow firefighters, and everyone that he touched in this great city of ours. We stand by his loved ones in their time of grief. Chief Williams had 32 years of service with Clarksville Fire Rescue and his contributions to our department and city will never be forgotten.Clarksville Fire Rescue
Williams was with Clarksville Fire Rescue for 32 years.
Funeral arrangements are to be announced soon. No other information was immediately released.