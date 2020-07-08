Clarksville City Council endorses Montgomery County mask requirement

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville City Council have endorsed the county mayor’s executive order mandating masks.

On Tuesday, 11 council members voted in favor of supporting the measure. Two council members were absent.

Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett issued Emergency Order 9 Monday, which requires all business employees wear a mask, unless social distancing can be consistently conducted. It also encourages all other residents to wear a mask.

The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. July 8 and ends July 15. However, Durrett said he plans to extend the order through July 22, and then decide whether to extend it further.

You can find a copy of the entire emergency order here.

