Clarksville cancels Fright on Franklin to ensure COVID decline continues

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The City of Clarksville has called off the annual Fright on Franklin event in order to ensure COVID-19 cases continue to decline within Montgomery County.

City officials cited public health concerns with thousands of people gathering in downtown Clarksville, including many young children who are considered high risk.

The cancellation comes out of an abundance of caution, in order to continue the downward trend prior to the holidays, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said.

“We felt that canceling Fright on Franklin was an additional measure that needed to be taken,” Mayor Pitts said.

Another primary factor in canceling the event was due to young children who are unable to receive a vaccine, as the event is ‘held specifically for the age group.’

“The health and safety of our citizens is part of our mission and we don’t make these decisions lightly,” said Clarksville Parks & Recreation Director Jennifer Letourneau.

While overall COVID cases are decreasing, it’s still higher than what doctors would like, which is bad news for the unvaccinated.

“Many of those people, the ones who are going to become ill, and later down the line be hospitalized and ultimately some of those people, unfortunately, will die so this is a process that takes several weeks,” said Dr. Loren Lipworth, Professor of Epidemiology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Deaths are often a lagging indicator of how intense and widespread the COVID virus is.

Those taking part in traditional Halloween celebrations, such as trick-or-treating, are asked to participate responsibly.