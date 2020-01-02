Clarksville business prepares for potential flooding

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Emergency management officials aren’t the only ones keeping a close eye on rainy conditions across Middle Tennessee. Local business owners are making sure they are prepared.

Heavy rain usually comes with a heavy price for the combined River Club and River’s Edge Grill, a popular restaurant and golf course nestled along the Red River.

“In the two years we’ve been open, we’ve dealt with a flood about three or four times,” said Felix Diaz, the restaurant’s General Manager.

“We have the maintenance crew that maintains the course and when there is a severe flood, we have a group of people that come and help out squeegee the greens so everyone can go back on the course to practice and play,” said Morgan Gardner, Assistant Golf Professional for the River Club.

Since they often deal with high water levels, they have a fast way of fixing the problem.

“We spend a lot of money on our drainage system, so we close for about a day and then the next day we open it like it never happened and the flooding goes away,” Gardner said.

What may be a headache for some business owners doesn’t seem to bother this staff who try to make the most of where they’re located.

“We don’t dread it, we just deal with it and keep on going and stay open for business,” Diaz said.