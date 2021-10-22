Clarksville ‘Bones Family’ back at it with more Halloween skele-fun

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — When it comes to one Clarksville home this Halloween, one might drop dead by the elaborate sight! Each year, Sarah Garcia and her family design more than 30 scenes, using dozens of skeletons at their home. They have become known to others as the “Bones Family.”

The tradition started with a Halloween version of the popular “Elf on the Shelf” game. The family would move around a skeleton, positioning it doing regular tasks like checking the mail and taking out the trash.















(SOURCE: Bones Family Facebook page)

The neighborhood loved the scenes as they continued to grow each year.

“Now it is the motley crew assortment of 45 skeletons. Thirty of them are main cast, so they’re always there. And then we have a massive graveyard that has over 75 tombstones in it, that pretty much encompasses the majority of our yard,” Garcia told News 2.

The family starts planning in January, displaying different scenes every day for 35 days without repeating.

The community is invited to stop by their home on Elkmont Drive in Clarksville to see the spooky sight in person. Click here to follow their journey on Facebook.