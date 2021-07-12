Claims of ‘radioactive’ material led to evacuation of DeKalb County jail

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The DeKalb County jail was evacuated over the weekend after a shirtless man dropped off a “suspicious container” and claimed it was “radioactive,” according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Patrick Ray said the man showed up at the jail, carrying a red box, around 11:15 a.m. Saturday and placed the container on the front porch.

A correctional officer confronted the man, who explained someone gave him the box and he believed it was radioactive, so he wanted to leave it at the jail, according to investigators.

Due to the possible threat, Sheriff Ray said the jail was evacuated and all 76 inmates were taken to the exercise pen.

A Smithville police officer was able to identify the shirtless man as 46-year-old Jimmy Mason Page, the sheriff said.

“A device was used to check the suspicious container for radioactivity before it was opened and detected none,” Sheriff Ray explained.

The container was found to contain roadside reflective warning triangles, generally used by semi truck drivers during a breakdown on the highway.

Page was arrested on a charge of filing a false report. He was booked into the DeKalb County jail, where he was held on a $10,000 bond.