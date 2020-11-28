Claiborne County Sheriff: Escaped Kentucky convict arrested

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A Kentucky convict who has been on the run since escaping a halfway house in August is now in custody in Claiborne County.

Harold “Von Royce” Hatfield was last seen Nov. 19 in Tazewell. The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office said Hatfield was arrested around 4 a.m. Saturday in the Little Sycamore area.

Hatfield escaped the Bluegrass Career Development Center in Richmond, Kentucky, where he was serving a 10-year sentence for an assault charge. He was convicted and sentenced back in 2017 after stabbing a Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College professor at his home.

Hatfield was seen Thursday in the 200 block of Little Sycamore Road in Tazewell.