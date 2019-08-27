City seeks donations, replacing decades-old playground

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – In southeastern Wilson County, playground selections are slim.

But there are signs of change in Watertown, as the city council looks to update a large portion of their lone park.

The project is spearheaded by councilman Brandon Howard, who believes that current, decades-old equipment, could be a safety hazard.

“We’re currently about halfway to our goal,” he explained. “The playground has got some age on it, some of the equipment has seen its better days.”

Age has certainly caught up with much of the playground. In fact, Howard tells News 2 the company who sold the original slide at the park now wants to keep it and put it in a museum.

“It’s one of the first pieces of equipment they ever sold,” he added.

The project is being handled by the PlayCore company and will cost the city an estimated $105-thousand.

Nearly half of that, over $51-thousand, has been raised through grants and other donations.

The other half is currently up in the air, and up to the generous folks in and around Watertown.

Donations are currently being accepted at City Hall, at Wilson Bank and Trust, and at change boxes scattered throughout Watertown.

You can also donate, through their Go Fund Me here.

“I think it’d be great for the city of Watertown,” said Jesse Gaddes, while walking with his wife and 10-month-old at the park. “I think it’d be great to have something out here like that.”