City of Trenton closed due to severe weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials from the city of Trenton reported that it is closed due to severe weather damage Saturday evening.

According to authorities, hundreds of trees are down along with power outages and power lines across several roads.

According to reports, US41 is blocked in both directions, Cemetery Rd is impassable and 104 North at the railroad is 1 lane.

If you were planning to travel to or through the City of Trenton, please take an alternate route at this time there will be no through traffic in Trenton.