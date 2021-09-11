City of Mt. Juliet honors lives lost on September 11 with wreath-laying ceremony

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – The City of Mt. Juliet held a wreath-laying ceremony to remember and honor those injured and those killed during the terrorist attacks in New York, on September 11, 2001.

During the ceremony, members of the Mt. Juliet Police Department, Fire Department of Mt. Juliet, and local military members laid a wreath at 9:30 a.m. in front of the Town Center Clock Tower. The time was specifically chosen to coincide with the moments after the final tower fell at 10:28 a.m. ET, after the last National moment of silence.

“It was one of the darkest days in the history of our country, and it’s important to remember those that died, and that were injured, and it’s still going on today. The people that were there, that are suffering from health effects from the rescue efforts, so we are all in their debt,” said John Kennedy, who attended the ceremony with his wife Beth.

Three wreaths represented the fallen police officers, firefighters, military and civilians killed on 9/11.

The ceremony served as a solemn remembrance, as community members took moments of personal reflection. Those who attended the event had the opportunity to bring flowers, or bouquets to lay next to the wreaths, to honor the many civilians who lost their lives or were injured.

“We remember when the attacks happened in 2001, and it’s something we can never forget, and we all owe a great tribute to those who gave their lives in trying to rescue those that were the victims of it and those that died in the attacks,” said Kennedy.

The flowers will remain through the weekend while the clock tower is lit red, white, and blue, according to Mt. Juliet Police.