City of Mount Pleasant reopens amid COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The City of Mount Pleasant reopens Monday, May 18th, 2020 during phase 2 amid COVID-19 pandemic.

According to officials, the city hall and its facilities are now open to walk-ins in a limited capacity. The public must remain six feet apart. It is required that the person with the city business should come into the building. No more than 4 people will be allowed in the lobby at a time.

Those entering the building for one on one meetings must wear masks and gloves which will be provided if needed.

Anyone with questions can call (931)-379-7717.