City of Gatlinburg sets up fund for officer injured in house fire that killed family

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevier County officials have released the names of the victims in Saturday’s house fire on King Branch Road, and a fund has been established to help the family.

The City of Gatlinburg said Wednesday that, “The City is heartbroken for one of our own Gatlinburg Police Department Officers, Robert Frederick, whose family suffered an unspeakable tragedy early Saturday morning in a home fire on King Branch Road.”

Frederick’s daughter, Shauna Frederick, 18, and Edmond Davis, 74, Patricia’s father, died in the fire. Frederick and his wife Patricia were taken to UT Medical Center. where Patricia was treated and released.

Robert was transferred to Vanderbilt Burn Center, where he is currently being treated for burns.

The City has established a Benefit Fund for the Frederick Family through SmartBank. Monetary donations will be accepted for the family at any SmartBank branch in Sevier County. Find a location by using this link.

“Our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with Officer Frederick and his family during this tragic time,” said Gatlinburg Police Chief Randy Brackins. “Officer Frederick is an integral part of our City family and we are continuing to ask for prayers, support and privacy for him and his family.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.