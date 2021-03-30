Mayor of Franklin issues Emergency Declaration after flooding

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The mayor of Franklin declared a local state of emergency on Tuesday in response to the flash flooding on March 27-28.

A release from the office of Mayor Dr. Ken Moore stated that flooding impacted dozens of properties across the community. This included streets, homes, parks and buildings.

Moore said, “While we are confident that our community will come through this flooding event in good shape, there are private property owners and City facilities that have been impacted. This declaration will allow us to get resources to those impacted by the flood the help that need as quickly as possible. This executive order also allows the City Administrator and our staff team to waive permit fees for those impacted by the flooding.”

If you’re a resident of Franklin who has experienced flood damage, contact the Building and Neighborhood Services Department at 615.794.7012 and select option 6.

Homeowners are advised not to start repairs until their staff has been able to assess the damage. Officials said clean up work is fine, but not repairs.

