City of Franklin allows curbside service, delivery of beer

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The city of Franklin will allow for any permit holder with an “on-sale” or “off sale” permit to fill growlers and sell beer to customers in commercially sealed containers.

According to reports, City administrator Eric Stuckey issued the order as the COVID-19 safety precaution for residence.

City Administrator, Eric Stuckey said, “We know the declaration Mayor Dr. Ken Moore issued on Friday is difficult for restaurants and bars in our City. We are experiencing a time like no other in our community and across the nation and world. We hope this measure will provide an additional stream of revenue in these difficult times and enable employers in the food, beverage, and hospitality industries to keep staff employed and remain in business.”

County# of Cases
Anderson1
Blount1
Bradley1
Campbell2
Cheatham2
Cocke1
Cumberland2
Davidson140*
Dickson3
Dyer2
Fayette1
Greene1
Hamblen2
Hamilton7
Jefferson1
Knox4
Maury1
Monroe3
Montgomery3
Putnam5
Roane1
Robertson2
Rutherford5
Scott2
Sevier2
Shelby40
Sullivan 1
Sumner11
Tipton2
Washington2
Williamson47
Wilson 3
Residents of other states/countries59
Unknown10
Total Casesas of (3/21/20)371

