City of Franklin allows curbside service, delivery of beer

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The city of Franklin will allow for any permit holder with an “on-sale” or “off sale” permit to fill growlers and sell beer to customers in commercially sealed containers.

According to reports, City administrator Eric Stuckey issued the order as the COVID-19 safety precaution for residence.

City Administrator, Eric Stuckey said, “We know the declaration Mayor Dr. Ken Moore issued on Friday is difficult for restaurants and bars in our City. We are experiencing a time like no other in our community and across the nation and world. We hope this measure will provide an additional stream of revenue in these difficult times and enable employers in the food, beverage, and hospitality industries to keep staff employed and remain in business.”

County # of Cases Anderson 1 Blount 1 Bradley 1 Campbell 2 Cheatham 2 Cocke 1 Cumberland 2 Davidson 140* Dickson 3 Dyer 2 Fayette 1 Greene 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 7 Jefferson 1 Knox 4 Maury 1 Monroe 3 Montgomery 3 Putnam 5 Roane 1 Robertson 2 Rutherford 5 Scott 2 Sevier 2 Shelby 40 Sullivan 1 Sumner 11 Tipton 2 Washington 2 Williamson 47 Wilson 3 Residents of other states/countries 59 Unknown 10 Total Cases – as of (3/21/20) 371

