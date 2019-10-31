City of Clarksville, Red Cross open warming shelter for next several days

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The City of Clarksville, along with the Red Cross, is opening a warming shelter for the next several days.

The shelter opened at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Kleeman Recreation Center located at 166 Cunningham Lane.

The recreation center is located in the heart of north Clarksville, which is an area that was impacted by power outages and damage caused by last weekend’s severe wind storm.

The rec center will remain open as an overnight shelter on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Cots, blankets, shower facilities, water and light meals will all be provided.

“We know that some families are struggling through power outages, and the forecast calls for below-freezing temperatures for several nights,” Mayor Joe Pitts said. “This gives people an option to get out of the cold, get a hot shower, and use the recreation areas.”

Officials said program and membership fees will be waived for residents using the warming shelter.

Regular programming will be suspended at the Kleeman Center while the warming center is in operation, officials added.

Other resources:

In addition to the warming shelter at the rec center, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Community Action Agency is ready with short-term daytime shelter, homeless services and counseling referrals.

The agency is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its Old Firehouse Day Shelter located at 1498 Golf Club Lane.

Community Action also coordinates with area churches to operate Room in the Inn.

Clients are transported from the day shelter to the Room in the Inn site weekdays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and from the bus stop at the public library from 3:30 to 5 p.m. each weekend from November through March.

Community Action’s number is 931-542-0381.

The Salvation Army located at 210 Kraft Street also implements its “White Flag” status when temperatures dip below 32 degrees.