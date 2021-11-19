City leaders look to delve into new Nashville strategic plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As our city grows, Nashville leaders say our brand should be growing with it.

Deana Ivey, Executive Vice President at the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp, confirms that talks are in the work to embark on a brand new strategic plan in Nashville.

“Nashville is such a great destination. The one thing we don’t want – we’ve built this great brand based on music and the creative community and everything that goes along with that,” Ivey said. “Our brand is music, but Nashville being such a creative community we’ve been able to leverage the other things that have come along because of the music.”

That includes our world renowned chefs and incredible fashion designers.

“It’s grown and evolved and it’s all come from the root of having such a great, creative community based on music,” Ivey said.

Though as Nashville grows, certain problems are growing with it such as trash, crime and homelessness.

Ivey says she doesn’t want public safety to overshadow the great destination we have in Music City, so city leaders plan to look at the issues we’re facing and work to fix them.

“The last strategic plan we had was really about Music City Center and the brand, everything that evolves with the brand,” Ivey said. “We have a lot of check marks by what we talked about and what we did.”

Ivey says it’s time to highlight the new, like 5th and Broad and the National Museum of African American Music, while appreciating the icons and old that have been refreshed or restored.

“I mean, it’s amazing. All the products are coming out of here and we didn’t have that before,” Ivey said. “We’ve added jobs, opportunity, tax dollars and made ourselves known with a recognizable music brand, but moving forward we must make sure the good outweighs the bad.”