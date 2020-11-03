Churches host day of prayer on election day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After some voters hit the polls Tuesday, they headed to church to pray.

The Scarritt Bennett Center is one organization across the nation that hosts a day of prayer for the community in a time they say people need peace.

“The anxiety has been happening for a while, I think we’ve all felt it, no matter what your beliefs and feelings all, no matter who you’re voting for. We’ve all had a sense of anxiety,” said Nashville resident Corinne Sousoulas.

According to the American Psychological Association, nearly 80% of U.S. adults say the pandemic has created significant stress in their lives and 70% of adults say the election has taken a toll.

After spending an hour in meditation and prayer in Wightman Chapel, she said “I think just stopping and centering yourself and thinking, ‘This is going to be O.K. no matter what, it’s going to be okay,’ and this was a place to do that. It gave me a time of reflection and just a sense of calm. That’s what I needed.”

“It was a place for centering during this time, when there’s so little we can do right now, today, that we’ve not already done, and we just have to wait,” volunteer Sue Bock told News 2.

Another resident volunteer with the center, Joyce Sohl, stayed all day to sit with people.

“We’re praying for the leaders of our country, nation, and community… within the country, we’re praying for anti-racism action and we’re praying for all of God’s people, here and around the world,” Sohl told News 2.

The center has also started holding prayer every weekday morning from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Wightman Chapel.