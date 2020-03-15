Churches cope with COVID-19, switch to online streaming services

BELLE MEADE, Tenn. – In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, churches nationwide chose to forego in-person services indefinitely.

Belle Meade United Methodist Church started their first live-streamed service at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. The church felt it was the best decision to protect the elderly members of the congregation.

Assistant Pastor Sam McGlothlin said it was an unprecedented challenge, but a unique way to show the church’s adaptivity.

“This has called for leaders to be adaptive and creative and that is what we try to do as we lead our people through this time,” McGlothlin said.

The congregation, normally around 200 people on a given Sunday, watched through Facebook live streaming. A new experience, but one McGlothin hopes will be over with soon amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everybody in the church is used to gathering and being together and that human connectiveness and touch is really important to the life of church. so we are going to do our best to help people during this time in the best way we can. we definitely dont want people to feel lonely or isolated during this time,” McGlothlin said.

Members of the congregation have been offering to support one another through this ever changing virus, with grocery shopping and emotional assitance.

McGlothin said members of the church will be notified when services can return to normal. For now, they will continue live-streaming while keeping an eye on COVID-19.