Church in Donelson provides Thanksgiving meals to those in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A church in Donelson is working to give back to the community as the holiday season gets underway. St. John’s Lutheran Church handed out meals at Donelson Middle School on Saturday.

The church was heavily damaged during the March 3 tornado and is in the process of rebuilding.

Volunteers handed out 199 Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

“I think one of the benefits of that is the families know they’ll get a bag. Sometimes there is this pressure of first come, first serve and then when you arrive at an event and there’s no more items. So, all the families coming today know they’re gonna get a bag,” said Nicole Valentine Vaughn.

The church teamed up with local schools to select the different families who were given meals.