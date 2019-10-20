Christion Abercrombie leads TSU’s Homecoming Parade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former TSU football player, Christion Abercrombie, was selected to serve as the Presidential Grand Marshal at Tennessee State University’s Homecoming parade, Saturday.

“I’m feeling good, I’m very blessed,” said Abercrombie.

The 21-year-old suffered a brain injury last September that left him unable to talk or walk.

“Each and every day I wake up with a smile knowing that God has blessed me and I just want to thank the Lord,” he said.

Abercrombie has been recovering in Georgia since suffering the injury during a game against Vanderbilt University.

“It’s a magical moment,” said Staci Abercrombie, Christion’s mother. “Last year we weren’t able to celebrate with TSU but this year we’re able to be here and that’s the work of God.”

Staci said her son has made incredible progress in his recovery.

“He’s not 100% but we know we’re very close,” she said. “We just want to thank everyone for all the love, support and continued prayers.”

The parade kicked off from 14th Avenue North and Jefferson Street.

“Of course we had to name him the special Presidential Grand Marshal of the parade so the whole community and the world can see that he has beaten the odds and he is our walking miracle,” said Grant Winrow, Homecoming Chairman.

TSU President, Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover, called Abercrombie’s perseverance an inspiration to anyone going through adversity.

“We just love him and his family, he’s just a model student,” said President Glover. “He is proof that you can make it if you just have faith and believe.”

Abercrombie received a Special Presidential Recognition from Dr. Glover.