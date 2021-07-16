Christion Abercrombie joins Tennessee Titans staff as an intern

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Former Tennessee State linebacker Christion Abercrombie appreciates every opportunity that comes his way, especially the most recent one.

On Friday, the Tennessee Titans announced Abercrombie would join the staff as a strength and conditioning intern for the two-tone blue during training camp. This is a part of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Coaching Fellowship.

He told News 2’s Kayla Anderson that is was actually Titans head coach Mike Vrabel that offered him the position.

“Coach Vrabel contacted me and told me he had a position for me to be an intern,” said Abercrombie. “Of course I got super pumped up, and I was blessed to say yes. I’m ready to go at it.”

Abercrombie has made an incredible recovery after sustaining a life-threatening head injury in a game against Vanderbilt, back in 2018. After two brain surgeries and countless hours of physical therapy, he is thrilled to interoperate football back into his life.

“I haven’t been around football, hands on in three years,” said Abercrombie. “I’m really happy to get back around it, learn some new things with the coaches and just embrace every opportunity.”

The Atlanta native will also get to meet one of his favorite players- former Falcons wide receiver, and the newest addition to the Titans, Julio Jones.

“I can’t wait to work with them. I used to watch Julio Jones when I was in high school and I love the way he plays,” added Abercrombie.

After graduating from TSU this past May, Abercrombie said that his mind is set on working in sports administration, specifically focused on one particular role.

“Coaching, being a coach. I want to be the best coach I can be,” said Abercrombie.

And he is already making an impact in the community, starting up the “Christion Abercrombie Foundation.” The purpose and mission is to bring AWARENESS, EDUCATION, & OUTREACH to families about Traumatic Brain Injuries.

For more information: christionabercrombiefoundation.com