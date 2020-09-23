Christian County traffic stop leads to arrest of Missouri man

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Missouri man for weapon and illegal drug charges, according to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office.

30-year-old Bryant Darnell Wynn of St. Louis, MO was a passenger inside a vehicle stopped by a deputy for several traffic infractions on I-24 at the 73-mile marker eastbound, according to the arrest report.

The deputy said upon making initial contact he smelled and observed signs of marijuana and obtained consent to search the vehicle.

The deputy found a backpack containing a loaded firearm, suspected crack cocaine, suspected marijuana, several ecstasy pills and money.

Wynn told deputies the bag and contents inside belonged to him. He was arrested and charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st degree, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree-Cocaine and Possession of Marijuana.

Loaded firearm, suspected crack cocaine, suspected marijuana, several ecstasy pills and money: Christian County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies said this traffic stop is part of their ongoing narcotics interdiction efforts on major highways in Christian County.

Wynn was transported to the Christian County Jail.