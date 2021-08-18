Christian County to delay start of preschool following state mask mandate

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Christian County Public Schools will be delaying the start of preschool in the county until August 25 following a mask mandate put in place for students in preschool by Governor Andy Beshear.

According to the county, the delay is also due to a recent follow-up vote to affirm the mask mandate by the Kentucky Department of Education.

“Currently, there is no COVID vaccine for children under age 12, and this two-day delay will afford parents extra time to prepare their children and will assist CCPS in ensuring the Preschool learning environment best meets the needs of our youngest students,” the school district said in a statement.