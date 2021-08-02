Christian County Public Schools require all staff to wear face masks immediately until further notice

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY. (WKRN) – All staff of the Christian County Public School System will be required to wear face masks immediately.

According to a statement from Director of Communications, John Rittenhouse, this will be the case until further notice for staff.

At this time, students are not required to wear face masks.

Rittenhouse said the official school year begins on August 11, and they plan to see how it works out at that time.

No other information was immediately released but News 2 will continue coverage.