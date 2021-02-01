Christian County authorities make arrest during traffic stop, driver facing drug-related charges

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY (WKRN) – Deputies with the Christian County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after finding several drugs inside his car, according to a release from the CCSO.

36-year-old Brandon Carroll was pulled over by a deputy on Russellville Road Saturday afternoon. Following a pat down, the deputy discovered glass pipes commonly used for drugs.

Deputies also found a container of suspected methamphetamine on the driver’s seat. After searching the entire vehicle, authorities found more glass pipes, suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded handgun.

Caroll was arrested and faces charges of: violation of KY EPO/DVO, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.