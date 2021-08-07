Christian County authorities investigate double homicide on Peach Street

HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WKRN) – Two people are dead after a shooting in Hopkinsville.

According to a release from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are investigating a double homicide on Peach Street.

It happened around 8 a.m. Saturday morning as deputies responded to a residence on Peach Street in Hopkinsville after receiving a report of gun shots in the area.

When authorities arrived, they found the bodies of two deceased victims in a home with apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators are on the scene now collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. The identities of the victims are not being released at this time. Anyone that may have information regarding the investigation is encouraged to contact authorities at 270-890-1300.

No other information was immediately released.