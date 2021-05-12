Chris Mason on Pekka, playoffs and Carolina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Predators TV broadcaster Chris Mason discusses what may have been Pekka Rinne’s last start at Bridgestone Arena, what to expect in the post-season and the match-up with Carolina.

Mason provides his unique perspective on Rinne’s impact on the Preds having been his former teammate and now covering the team night in and night out.

What qualifies this a successful season? How much credit does John Hynes deserve? Does this team have an identity? Mason tackles it all.