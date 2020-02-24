Chocolate recalled due to undeclared milk allergy concern

PORTLAND, OR (WKRN) — Moonstruck Chocolate Co. is recalling 1,500 of their Praline Pecan & Ginger Element Bars in Dark Chocolate. Officials said it’s because it may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The affected Moonstruck Chocolate Praline Pecan & Ginger Element Bar in Dark Chocolate was distributed nationwide through retail stores, online orders, and direct delivery between November 9, 2019 and February 19, 2020.

The affected best by dates are between 8/11/2020 and 10/10/2020.

No illnesses have been reported to date. Customers are advised to destroy or return the affected product for replacement or refund.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.

Customers or consumers with questions may contact Moonstruck Chocolate Company at 1-800-557-6666 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.