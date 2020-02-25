Chinese businesses in Nashville report a decline in customers due to coronavirus concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Monday, global concern over the coronavirus continues after both China and South Korean confirm more cases of the virus.

The fear has a wide-reaching impact, including in Middle Tennessee – some Chinese businesses say they’ve seen sales drop due to fears about the virus.

“There are a couple of Chinese restaurants that do say they see a difference in business.” said Jack Ting, owner of Lucky Bamboo China Bistro in west Nashville

Ting said his business has seen some fluctuation in customers but he’s heard other businesses have seen significant declines.

King Buffet in southeast Nashville told News 2 they’ve seen a decrease in customers.

Ting said customers have no reason to be concerned. He added, “None of my employees have been out of Nashville for the past six months they all right here.”

As coronavirus numbers continue to be released by the CDC there seems to be a ripple effect across the country with some Chinese businesses saying they too have lost business, over fears.

Sister stations of News 2 in Massachusetts and San Francisco have spoken with area businesses that have reported a decline.