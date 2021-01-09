Chilly weekend, dry for the Titan’s Game!

A chilly and cloudy start to the weekend with temperatures ranging from the mid-20s to the low-30s.

This afternoon we will only warm into the upper 30s. A few peeks of sunshine will be around by the afternoon but we will keep clouds through much of the day.

Tomorrow mornign starts out cold in the 20s but we’ll warm into the low 40s by the afternoon. The weather will be dry for the Titans game! Go Titans!

Then, we are watching our next weather maker for Monday. It looks like we could see a wintry mix in the afternoon into early Tuesday morning.

Then, get ready for milder temps as we head towards the middle to end of next week. Colder air is set to move back in just in time for next weekend.