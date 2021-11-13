Chilly start to the weekend!

Waking up to temperatures in the 30s, grab a coat for your morning walk!

Highs will struggle to make it out of the 40s this morning despite the sunshine and even colder temperatures are anticipated overnight. There is a Freeze Watch for Lincoln, Franklin, & Moore counties from 9pm Saturday through 8am Sunday as they are still in their growing season. Tomorrow morning’s lows will be in the low 30s and upper 20s.

Tomorrow, we warm into the mid and upper 50s. There could be a few showers especially north of I-40 so have the rain gear for the Titans game.

Next week we start to warm up and then more widespread rain moves in late Wednesday into Thursday.