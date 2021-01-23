Chilly start to the weekend, rain returns Sunday!

A cold start to the weekend with temperatures this morning starting out in the mid-20s. The good news is that we will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon, which will help temperatures warm into the mid-40s to near 50.

Rain returns tomorrow and highs will work their way into the low 50s. Even warmer air is on the way Monday as a warm front pushes north. Highs will be in the mid and upper-60s on Monday and this taste of spring also means that a few thunderstorms may be in the mix on Monday as well.

Windy conditions will also prevail and there may be a few stronger storms in the mix on Monday. Between 1 and 3″ of rain is possible Sunday into Monday.

Then, we turn colder Tuesday and more rain is likely Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. A wintry mix looks to be possible Thursday morning.

