Chilly mornings, but pleasant afternoons this weekend

It’s a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 30s! A few areas are also seeing sprinkles this morning but the clouds will clear and sunshine will warm us into the mid-60s this afternoon.

Clear conditions overnight will allow us to dip into the 30s once again, but another pleasant afternoon is on the way tomorrow. We’ll be looking at highs in the mid-60s with plenty of sunshine for your Sunday afternoon.

Monday will be warmer with highs near 70 but we will see more clouds move in late in the day.

Showers will be likely overnight into Tuesday with a few rumbles of thunder in the mix. Wednesday will also bring scattered showers. Thursday looks the wettest with widespread rain and even some storms into early Friday. High temps remain above average.